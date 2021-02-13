Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

