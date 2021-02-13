Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after acquiring an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,931,000 after acquiring an additional 470,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

