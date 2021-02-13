Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 109 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

