Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

