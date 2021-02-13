Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 3,960 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRAI. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

