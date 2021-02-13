Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

