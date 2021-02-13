Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of SmartFinancial worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.20 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

