Foundry Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of AMED opened at $308.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.50. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

