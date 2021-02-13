Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $326,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,717 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,276 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIVI opened at $89.92 on Friday. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

