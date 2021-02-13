Fountain Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $17,085.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00064981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.01069950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.05647160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034613 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars.

