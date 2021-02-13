Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $37.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 39,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $37.84.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

