Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43. 4,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.57% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

