Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.61 ($54.83).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €36.15 ($42.53) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.69 and its 200-day moving average is €37.89.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

