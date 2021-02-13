FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

