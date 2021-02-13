FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.