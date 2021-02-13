FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $38,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

