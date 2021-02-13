Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 185.7% in January

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY remained flat at $$6.10 on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

