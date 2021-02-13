Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $632.57 million, a P/E ratio of -47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

