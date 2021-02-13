Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Up 537.2% in January

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 537.2% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FFHL opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

