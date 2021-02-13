FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ADMS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

