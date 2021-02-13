FY2020 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Raised by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $7.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$115.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$115.12.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

