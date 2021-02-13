FY2020 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at G.Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $356.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $86,257.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $129,165.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

