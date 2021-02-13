FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -387.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $5,203,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

