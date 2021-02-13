GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 948,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,563. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.