Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $134.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Gartner stock opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

