GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

