GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in January

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$34.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $34.50.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

