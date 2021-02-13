Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Down 64.7% in January

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

