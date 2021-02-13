Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Generac updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $330.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

