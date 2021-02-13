Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $366.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $366.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.46.

NYSE GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $330.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $114,458,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 546.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $46,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

