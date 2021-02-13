General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

