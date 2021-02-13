Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Shares Up 110.9%

Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNAL) shot up 110.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.10. 974,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 163,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Generation Alpha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNAL)

Generation Alpha, Inc focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers.

