Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $37.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

GCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

