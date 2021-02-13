Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,078.10.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,195.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,064.47. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

