Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

BND opened at $86.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87.

