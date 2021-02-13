Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

