Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $396,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

