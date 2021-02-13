Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.68 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

