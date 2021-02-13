Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

