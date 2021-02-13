Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.90. Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 27,860 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$25.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Insiders sold a total of 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,813 in the last 90 days.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

