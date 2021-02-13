Getinge’s (GNGBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Getinge has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

