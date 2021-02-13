Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $37.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.19 million and the highest is $37.79 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $144.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 103,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

