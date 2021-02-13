Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.52

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $5.40. Gfinity shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,460,373 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.82. The stock has a market cap of £39.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Gfinity Company Profile (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

