Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $283.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $95.05. 172,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

