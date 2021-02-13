GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.81. GigaMedia shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 59,236 shares.

The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.