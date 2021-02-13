Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 593.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Roku were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 171.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku stock opened at $468.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $484.85.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

