Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the airline’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.