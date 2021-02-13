Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 473.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYND opened at $175.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -389.89 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,697 shares of company stock worth $17,533,553. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

