Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $74.61 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

