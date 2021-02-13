Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $28.59.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

