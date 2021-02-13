Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

